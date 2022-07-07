9 of the best places to grab a kebab in Sheffield.

National Kebab Day is coming up this weekend to celebrate the special meal and the business and individuals that provide us with them.

Sheffield is home to numerous kebab businesses and restaurants to provide locals with the cooked meat dish.

Enver's Turkish Gill on Handsworth Road was recently named best Kebab takeaway in the country after beating off competition from London, Manchester, Bristol and Newcastle. Rated the maximum 5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "Excellent meal, food was exceptional, cooked with true care and attention, great service, super friendly, lovely, vibrant atmosphere, Looking forward to visiting again soon."

In 2021, four kebab restaurants in Sheffield were nominated for the Britain’s Best – showing the real quality of some of the Kebab providers in Sheffield.

If you want to head out for a Kebab to celebrate the dish this weekend, here are nine of the best places to grab a Kebab in the Steel City:

Charley's on Infirmary Road is a Kebab and Grill restaurant serving for delivery. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "This place is hands down the best takeaway in Sheffield! Good quality fresh produce is used and that’s reflective in the homemade kebabs."

Zeugma on London Road is a Mediterranean, Turkish and Middle Eastern restaurant serving quality kebabs and vegetarian friendly options. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "Every time I come to Sheffield I will definitely visit this restaurant. Where good quality meat, good service, large portions. Turkish cuisine at its best."

EGO Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar on Surrey Street is a Mediterranean, European and Vegetarian Friendly restaurant selling a variety of meals - including popular kebabs. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "The food was great I had the steak but others had the hanging Kabab and that looked fantastic. Our table overlooked the Winter Gardens. Enjoyed it so much that I visited 4 days later."

Imran's on The Wicker serves fast food, kebabs and other lunchtime and dinner meals. Rated 4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "We stayed in Sheffield for 3 days and we had our dinner there everyday . Food is amazing and freshly made . Much better than any fast food restaurant. Imran’s has food freshly made every morning."

Istanbul on West Street in Sheffield City Centre is a Mediterranean, Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisine serving kebabs - including a very popular lamb kebab. Rated 4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "Great value for money. Good food and portions are big. Service was quick and food arrived hot. We paid £16 for 1 starter, 2 mains & 2 drinks. Would definitely recommend & will be going back."