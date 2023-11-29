The property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a large rear garden.

A recently listed house close to Ecclesall Wood and Millhouses Park is on the market for £795,000.

The four-bedroom detached house is in a "highly desirable" location, also in close proximity to all the shops, bars and cafes that Ecclesall Road has to offer.

Estate agents Dales & Peaks describe elements of the property as modern, stylish and elegant.

The large plot of land, measuring approximately a third of an acre, has a private garden with woodland leading down to its brook.

18 photos below show what the home on Cortworth Road looks like inside.

