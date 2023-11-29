Sheffield Houses: 18 photos inside ‘elegant and stylish’ home with its own woodland and brook in leafy suburb
The property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a large rear garden.
A recently listed house close to Ecclesall Wood and Millhouses Park is on the market for £795,000.
The four-bedroom detached house is in a "highly desirable" location, also in close proximity to all the shops, bars and cafes that Ecclesall Road has to offer.
Estate agents Dales & Peaks describe elements of the property as modern, stylish and elegant.
The large plot of land, measuring approximately a third of an acre, has a private garden with woodland leading down to its brook.
18 photos below show what the home on Cortworth Road looks like inside.