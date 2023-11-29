News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield Houses: 18 photos inside ‘elegant and stylish’ home with its own woodland and brook in leafy suburb

The property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a large rear garden.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:43 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT

A recently listed house close to Ecclesall Wood and Millhouses Park is on the market for £795,000.

The four-bedroom detached house is in a "highly desirable" location, also in close proximity to all the shops, bars and cafes that Ecclesall Road has to offer.

Estate agents Dales & Peaks describe elements of the property as modern, stylish and elegant.

The large plot of land, measuring approximately a third of an acre, has a private garden with woodland leading down to its brook.

18 photos below show what the home on Cortworth Road looks like inside.

The house has a driveway at the front, and woodland and a large garden at the rear.

1. Front of house

The house has a driveway at the front, and woodland and a large garden at the rear.

Photo Sales
The entrance to the house allows a lot of natural light in.

2. Porch

The entrance to the house allows a lot of natural light in.

Photo Sales
The hall has a combination of wooden and monochrome features, giving a mix of modern and traditional themes.

3. Entrance hallway

The hall has a combination of wooden and monochrome features, giving a mix of modern and traditional themes.

Photo Sales
The lounge includes a feature brick fireplace, with electric fire installed.

4. Lounge

The lounge includes a feature brick fireplace, with electric fire installed.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HomeBarsEcclesall RoadProperty