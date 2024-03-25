Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is the first Bank Holiday weekend of the year, and whatever your Easter traditions are, a bit of sun and blue sky can never be a bad thing.

The Met Office forecast is outlined briefly below to help you plan your long weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As expected, four days of perfect weather is looking unlikely, so why not try some of The Star's recommendations for pubs or afternoon tea while you wait out those spring showers?

Friday

Light rain and a moderate breeze with some sun is expected for Friday.

The warmest it will get is 12 degrees at around 3pm.

There is around a 30 per cent chance of rain throughout the afternoon and early evening, from 11am until 6pm.

Saturday

Similarly, light rain showers and a breeze is forecast for Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warmest point will be around 12 or 13 degrees, from midday until 6pm.

There is around a 30 per cent chance of rain from 1pm until 6pm.

The forecast for the weekend in Sheffield is a mixed bag of sun and showers.

Sunday

There is expected to be light rain and a gentle breeze on Sunday.

The temperature will be the same as Saturday: around 12 or 13 degrees, from midday until 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is more likely to rain on Sunday than on the days before, with rain expected in the morning and a higher likelihood (44 per cent to 55 per cent) from 2pm until 7pm.

Monday

Easter Monday looks to be the worst weather day, with the highest chances of rain and no sun breaking through, unlike the other days.

The warmest temperature will be 10 degrees, throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.