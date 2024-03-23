Sheffield dog friendly pubs: Top trails for walks in the great outdoors with puppy pitstops at pubs
March 23rd is National Puppy Day - the perfect chance to explore your local area, get out in the fresh air, and treat your puppy to a stimulating outdoor adventure, and the Sheffield countryside is perfect to do just that.
Exercise for dogs and puppies alike is crucial for introducing them to new smells, sounds and sights, while socialisation - with other puppies and humans - helps pooches develop resilience to life's surprises.
Puppies that aren’t adequately socialised often become anxious and develop fears, impacting their quality of life.
Now, day-out planning website Eat Drink Meet has combed through Sheffield's pubs to find which ones are both dog-friendly and make a great pitstop for pups and people alike on a walk.
Top Sheffield walks for National Puppy Day 1. Ecclesall Woods
Ecclesall woods is the largest ancient ‘semi-natural woodland’ in South Yorkshire. It spans 350 acres of woodland and offers over 10 miles (16km) of public footpaths. Also within the woods is the Abbeydale miniature railway.
For a nearby dog friendly pit stop there is The Prince of Wales Pub, located near the Porter Brook valley and Ecclesall Woods.
2. Longshaw, Burbage and the Eastern Moors
Home to Longshaw Estate, Longshaw offers beautiful views and walks to be enjoyed by all the family. According to the National Trust site, dogs are welcome all year round.
The Longshaw Estate is an area of moorland and woodland within the Peak District. The area offers views of Derwent Valley and encompasses Padley Gorge, Lawrence Field, White Edge Moor and Hay Wood. As it is owned by the National Trust, charges to enter the area may apply.
Finish your walk with a trip to The Fox House pub. Located a 5-minute walk from the National Trust car park, this pub would make an excellent finish point for any walk round the estate.
3. Beacon Wood
Beacon Wood is located near the city centre of Sheffield, nestled in the valley of the River Loxley.
At 6.87 acres it is a much smaller local park, perfect for those wanting a quieter walk. Complete a session with a trip to the Admiral Rodney.
4. Mam Tor
Mam Tor is situated at the edge of the Dark Peak and White Peak regions, located in the Peak District.
It offers spectacular views of the surrounding Peak District, with the chance to spot Manchester on a clear day.
Mam Tor – translated to Mother Hill - gained its name due to the small hills that surround it. For a refreshing pint at the end, plan your visit around The Castle pub in Castleton.
5. Endcliffe Park
If the heights of Mam Tor are too far flung and lengthy for you, a much nearer and flexible spot is to take in Endcliffe Park in Nether Edge.
This popular park easily belnds into Bingham Park Woodland and Whitely Wood if walkers want to go the distance, and when you're done, The Lescar on nearby Sharrow Vale Road is on hand as a dog-friendly pub to pick up a pint.
