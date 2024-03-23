Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

March 23rd is National Puppy Day - the perfect chance to explore your local area, get out in the fresh air, and treat your puppy to a stimulating outdoor adventure, and the Sheffield countryside is perfect to do just that.

Here are some ideas for a Big Walk with the pooch in Sheffield this weekend ending somewhere both you and your dog will be welcome for drink.

Exercise for dogs and puppies alike is crucial for introducing them to new smells, sounds and sights, while socialisation - with other puppies and humans - helps pooches develop resilience to life's surprises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Puppies that aren’t adequately socialised often become anxious and develop fears, impacting their quality of life.

Now, day-out planning website Eat Drink Meet has combed through Sheffield's pubs to find which ones are both dog-friendly and make a great pitstop for pups and people alike on a walk.

Top Sheffield walks for National Puppy Day 1. Ecclesall Woods

Ecclesall Woods is rated 4.5 by Trip Advisor, makes a great walk for the dog and can easily end at The Prince of Wales Pub near the Porter Brook Valley.

Ecclesall woods is the largest ancient ‘semi-natural woodland’ in South Yorkshire. It spans 350 acres of woodland and offers over 10 miles (16km) of public footpaths. Also within the woods is the Abbeydale miniature railway.

For a nearby dog friendly pit stop there is The Prince of Wales Pub, located near the Porter Brook valley and Ecclesall Woods.

2. Longshaw, Burbage and the Eastern Moors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home to Longshaw Estate, Longshaw offers beautiful views and walks to be enjoyed by all the family. According to the National Trust site, dogs are welcome all year round.

The Fox House is an iconic pub to Sheffield fans of the Peak District and makes an ideal destination at the end of a big walk up Surprise View or up the hill from Grindleford.

The Longshaw Estate is an area of moorland and woodland within the Peak District. The area offers views of Derwent Valley and encompasses Padley Gorge, Lawrence Field, White Edge Moor and Hay Wood. As it is owned by the National Trust, charges to enter the area may apply.

Finish your walk with a trip to The Fox House pub. Located a 5-minute walk from the National Trust car park, this pub would make an excellent finish point for any walk round the estate.

3. Beacon Wood

Beacon Wood is located near the city centre of Sheffield, nestled in the valley of the River Loxley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 6.87 acres it is a much smaller local park, perfect for those wanting a quieter walk. Complete a session with a trip to the Admiral Rodney.

4. Mam Tor

Mam Tor was ranked as the second best place for watching sunsets and sunrises across the country - only beaten to the top spot by Snowdon.

Mam Tor is situated at the edge of the Dark Peak and White Peak regions, located in the Peak District.

It offers spectacular views of the surrounding Peak District, with the chance to spot Manchester on a clear day.

Mam Tor – translated to Mother Hill - gained its name due to the small hills that surround it. For a refreshing pint at the end, plan your visit around The Castle pub in Castleton.

5. Endcliffe Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the heights of Mam Tor are too far flung and lengthy for you, a much nearer and flexible spot is to take in Endcliffe Park in Nether Edge.

Endcliffe Park, alongside the River Porter, in Nether Edge.

This popular park easily belnds into Bingham Park Woodland and Whitely Wood if walkers want to go the distance, and when you're done, The Lescar on nearby Sharrow Vale Road is on hand as a dog-friendly pub to pick up a pint.