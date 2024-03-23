Afternoon tea: The top 9 spots in Sheffield based on customer reviews, including Rhubarb Shed Cafe and Dysh

Have you been to any of these cafes?

By Chloe Aslett
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

What more sophisticated way to wait out the forecast spring showers than with an afternoon tea?

Although it might make you think of a grand hotel, many familiar local spots in Sheffield have an array of scones, cakes and other desserts on offer, which are sure to please anyone with a sweet tooth.

Nine of the best afternoon tea spots in Sheffield, with more than 100 Google reviews, are listed below.

The Cosy Tearoom is situated inside The Emporium antiques store. It has an impressive rating of 4.9/5 stars, based on 105 reviews.

1. The Cosy Tearoom

Photo Sales
The tearooms in Woodhouse have a rating of 4.8/5, based on 232 reviews.

2. Memory Lane Tearooms Woodhouse

Photo Sales
The Abbeydale Road tearoom has an impressive 4.8/5 rating based on 161 Google reviews.

3. The Vintage Tearooms

Photo Sales
Tucked away as part of the experience at Sheffield Manor Lodge, The Rhubarb Shed is rated highly, with 4.7/5 stars based on a reliable 986 reviews.

4. The Rhubard Shed Cafe

Photo Sales
