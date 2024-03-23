What more sophisticated way to wait out the forecast spring showers than with an afternoon tea?
Although it might make you think of a grand hotel, many familiar local spots in Sheffield have an array of scones, cakes and other desserts on offer, which are sure to please anyone with a sweet tooth.
Nine of the best afternoon tea spots in Sheffield, with more than 100 Google reviews, are listed below.
1. The Cosy Tearoom
The Cosy Tearoom is situated inside The Emporium antiques store. It has an impressive rating of 4.9/5 stars, based on 105 reviews.
2. Memory Lane Tearooms Woodhouse
The tearooms in Woodhouse have a rating of 4.8/5, based on 232 reviews.
3. The Vintage Tearooms
The Abbeydale Road tearoom has an impressive 4.8/5 rating based on 161 Google reviews.
4. The Rhubard Shed Cafe
Tucked away as part of the experience at Sheffield Manor Lodge, The Rhubarb Shed is rated highly, with 4.7/5 stars based on a reliable 986 reviews. Photo: Google
