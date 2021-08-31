Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades look to land Algerian international, Seasiders table six figure bid for midfielder

After last Saturday’s 0-0 draw away to Luton Town, the Serb reiterated that he expected promises to be kept regarding recruitment and has urged the club to land no less than four new signings before the window slams shut.

Last night, experienced midfielder Conor Hourihane,30, put pen to paper on a deal.

Also expected to make his way to Bramall Lane is Algerian international midfielder Adlene Gueioura on a free transfer, however it’s unclear if Hourihane’s move means a deal for the former Wolves man is off the table.

The 35-year old former Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough midfielder is a free agent after leaving Qatari side Al-Gharafa Sports Club.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town and Coventry City are battling it out for the signature of Bradford’s Elliot Watt, Reading have agreed a deal with former Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann and Barnsley could be set to make a double swoop before the window shuts.

1. Rovers set to land Edun Blackburn Rovers are close to a deal for Lincoln City full back Tayo Edun which should be completed well in advance of the window closing. The England youth international looks set for a move to the Championship after just one full season with the Imps (FLW)

2. Fulham not giving up on Grimes Fulham will continue in their pursuit of Swansea captain Matt Grimes despite having an initial £2.5 mil offer rejected. New Swans boss Russell Martin seems determined to hold on to the 26-year old but the Cottagers will test their resolve with another offer (The Athletic)

3. Barnsley in for two New Zealand international midfielder Joe Bell and Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce could both be poised for moves to Barnsley. The Tykes have reportedly tabled a six figure bid for Pearce, 23, while a £1mil offer for Bell was apparently rejected by Norwegian side Viking but has not ended the Championship sides interest (FLW)

4. Slater set for second Hull loan Regan Slater will return to Hull City for a second loan spell after the Tigers agreed a deal with parent club Sheffield United. The midfielder spent last season at the MKM Stadium and impressed enough to merit another season long deal (Hull Live)