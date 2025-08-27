Days of hot sunny weather will give way to heavy showers in Sheffield today - and the weekend is looking quite wet too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a long time since a forecast for rain several days in a row were predicted in South Yorkshire, but that’s what’s on the cards for Sheffield from today (August 27) until Sunday.

The Met Office says the city will likely see heavy showers by this afternoon, followed by days of unsettled weather lasting into the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield can expect heavy showers and a chance of thunder this afternoon (Wednesday, August 27, 2025) with rain likely to follow ever day until the weekend. | National World, Met Office

Weather forecast for Sheffield: Will it rain this week or this weekend in South Yorkshire? (August 27 - 31)

It’s a fine, bright morning in Sheffield today (August 27) - but a cloudburst is forecast to arrive by lunchtime with sudden heavy showers starting at 1pm and stiff winds of up to 30mph.

This will come from a band of rain moving from the south west over the Peak District, and is likely to peak at both 1pm and around 4pm, with outbreaks of rain in the early evening.

A chance of thunder is also possible during the showers at 1pm.

Rather than dry up, The Met Office predicts it will be remain unsettled for the rest of the week as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday and Friday in Sheffield will both also see light showers for most of the day, while also cooling down to around 19C on average from the balmy few weeks seen recently.

This weekend is expected to cool down further to around 17C on average with cloudy days and a chance of rain on both days.

Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire. | nw

It won’t be enough to counteract the weeks of dry weather Sheffield has endured, with months of drought draining reservoirs and leaving parks and gardens parched.

Yorkshire’s reservoirs are now 35.8 per cent full, a drop of 3.3 per cent on last week.

Yorkshire Water’s Drought Plan states the trigger for an emergency drought order is when reservoir stocks are 20 per cent of capacity.