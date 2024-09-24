Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield and South Yorkshire are set for a further downpour this week following another yellow weather warning from the Met Office.

Just days after much of England was lashed with rain over the weekend, the Steel City is in for another bout for much of Wednesday and all day Thursday.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield and much of the North of England for Thursday, September 26, ahead of more pelting rain starting overnight on Wednesday. Rain map from Met Office taken at 11am on September 24, showing forecast for Sheffield at 1pm on September 26, 2024. | Chris Etchells, Met Office

Due to heavy rain forecast for Wednesday night and concerns at how waterwlogged parts of South Yorkshire are already, a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Thursday (September 26) for 24 hours starting at midnight.

It is also set to get noticeably chillier, with temperatures falling to highs of just 13C by Friday.

The Met Office writes: “A period of heavy and persistent rain is expected to affect parts of northern England and north Midlands during much of Thursday.

“The heaviest rainfall is likely to be across the Pennines and North York Moors where 80-100 mm of rainfall could accumulate during the course of the day.”

The Met Office is predicting scattered showers on Wednesday morning and afternoon (September 26), before much heavy rain arrives from around 8pm and pelt all of Sheffield until midday on Thursday.

By late Thursday afternoon, showers should be lighter but just as persistent through Thursday day time, along with a chance of winds reaching up to 30mph and temperatures falling to an average of around 12C - all in all, a cold, wet and blustery autumnal day.

In Sheffield, potential disruption according to The Met Office includes:

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Homes and businesses may be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

A possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely