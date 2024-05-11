Northern Lights glow above Sheffield and South Yorkshire in rare UK appearance - see best pictures

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 11th May 2024, 09:15 BST

There is a chance we will be able to see the lights again over the weekend.

The Northern Lights have made a rare and stunning appearance across the UK, and could even be seen above Sheffield city centre.

Usually, every effort has to be made to avoid light pollution in order to see the lights, also known as aurora borealis, but they were particularly visible last night (May 10 and 11) due to an intense solar storm.

The geomagnetic storm that is hitting Earth still is one of the strongest we have seen in years.

The colours, which occur when gases in the Earth’s atmosphere are hit by charged particles from the sun, were seen across the world.

Here are some of the best photos taken locally, in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, shared by readers.

1. Aston

All the incredible colours in one photo, shared by Francesca Carr.

2. Parson Cross

Photo shared by Patricia Lynn Moore

3. Burbage

Photo in the Peak District shared by Lindsey Thompson.

4. Chesterfield

Photo shared by Mary Grace.

