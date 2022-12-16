Sheffield has seen snow return for the first time this winter in the last week – and it could be back at the weekend.

Some forecasts are predicting the snow will return to the area, and the Met Office has issued a yellow alert for snow and ice.

What you expect will depend on which forecast you look at.

The latest BBC forecast (as of Friday evening, December 16), forecasts sleet at 8am and 9am on Saturday morning, turning to rain at 10am. They then predict sleet again for an hour at 1pm on Sunday afternoon, then turning again to rain.

Sheffield has seen its first snow of the winter – and there could more on Sunday. Pictured is a bus struggling through snow.

But the Met Office forecasts snow on Saturday morning from 8am, turning to sleet at 10am, and has also issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for Sunday. They forecast sleet at 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

They say the yellow alert means possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel; Some rural communities could become cut off; Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage; A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

