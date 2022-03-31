Sheffield snow: Pictures show snowfall around the city - a week after 20C heatwave

While a week ago shorts and T-shirts were the order of the day, today thick coats and hats were back.

Snow started across the city last night, with a covering across the city this morning and rooftops looking like scenes from a Christmas card.

Pictures sent to the Star today show town centre rooftops, Weston Park, and a city residential street.

Snow started falling again just as the rush hour was starting this morning.

But temperatures are forecast to rise throughout the day, so the snow may not last for long.

