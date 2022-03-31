Sheffield snow: Pictures show snowfall around the city - a week after 20C heatwave

Snow in Sheffield this morning

This was how Sheffield looked this morning as the city woke up to snow – just a week after temperatures had reached a balmy 20C.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 8:43 am
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 8:48 am

While a week ago shorts and T-shirts were the order of the day, today thick coats and hats were back.

Snow started across the city last night, with a covering across the city this morning and rooftops looking like scenes from a Christmas card.

Pictures sent to the Star today show town centre rooftops, Weston Park, and a city residential street.

Snow started falling again just as the rush hour was starting this morning.

But temperatures are forecast to rise throughout the day, so the snow may not last for long.

1. School Road, Crookes

Snow in Sheffield this morning

Photo: Submitted

2. City centre rooftops

Hawley Street, Sheffield, shows its white rooftops

Photo: Submitted

3. Memorial

Snow on the York and Lancaster regiment memorial in Weston Park

Photo: Submitted

4. 20220331_064436.jpg

Weston Park

Photo: Submitted

Sheffield
