Sheffield snow: Forecasters predict snow to hit city this week as weather changes

Forecasters at the BBC and Press Association, who use data from Meteo Group, are predicting the white stuff to hit the city by Thursday, as temperatures fall this week.

The Press Association reports: “Wednesday will be largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain and wintry showers in the north, extending to Yorkshire throughout the day. Staying dry in the South of England, showers in Wales. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with the potential for lots of wintry spells. A strong breeze for most.”

Snow is forecast in Sheffield on Thursday

Sunny intervals and light winds are forecast today, with temperatures up to 16C today.

But temperatures then fall, with a high of 9C on a cloudy Tuesday, and then down to 5C on both Wednesday, when sleet is forecast, and Thursday, when show showers are predicted.

They are then expected to rise back up to 10C by the weekend. with a dry Friday (7C) and Saturday (10C), and rain on Sunday (10C).

It comes after a period of sunny weather across the city which saw temperatures soar last week approaching 20C and bright sunshine, which has seen people able to ditch their warm coats for a few days.