One of the city’s fleet of gritters was out of action this afternoon after breaking down along Glossop Road.

The vehicle, which carried the name on its cab Sammy Snow, was left parked up on the pavement today, and appeared to have lost oil, with rainbow patterns along the pavement for some distance behind it, indicating oil mixing with water.

This Sheffield gritter was broken down on Glossop Road, with Sheffield subject to a weather warning for ice tonight

It meant the fleet of gritters was one down.

A breakdown van from Pirtek was parked behind working on the vehicle, with attachments fixed to the gritter.

It has happened with Sheffield currently under a yellow warning of ice from 8pm tonight until 10am on Thursday

The Met Office warning states: “Snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents or injuries.”

The forecaster continues: “Some higher elevation roads may be also affected by snowfall, resulting in longer journey times.”

Spokesman for Sheffield Council said the contractor who operates the city’s gritters, Amey, had confirmed that the vehicle had a hydraulic oil leak.

They added that the operator was are arranging for it to be repaired on site by a hydraulics company.