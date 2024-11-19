Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snow has arrived in Sheffield - and residents made the most of the weather well into the night.

With snow having first started to arrive at around 7pm last night in higher areas of the city, many residents were soon heading out to make the most of the first fall of the year.

In the city’s parks, people were out and about creating snowmen, with many still out in the park at 11pm. You can watch them on our video

A late night snowman in Weston Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Weston Park had several snowmen in place by that point in the evening, with some still being put together.

One enthusiastic group, who were rolling huge snowballs to put together as the basis of their snowman, told The Star they were concerned over how they would be able to lift the smaller of the snowballs on top of the larger ball.

A couple nearby were putting the finishing touches on a snowman that was already well underway, creating the mouth and eyes with stones.

A short walk away, in Broomhill, snowballs were being thrown across the streets and revellers made the most of the snow.

A few streets away, a group of young men had found a gennel with a slope and were using makeshift sledges to ride down.

One of the group counted down before giving his a push to get him going, shouting a warning to stop before he got to the bottom, as there was another road there.