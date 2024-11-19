Sheffield snow: Road closure and bus disruptions as snow hits Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 00:32 GMT
Sheffield has seen disruption to its roads and transport, as the first snow of the year arrived in the city.

Among the first road closures to hit the city was the closure of the Woodhead pass, which links Sheffield and Mancester over the Pennines.

National HIghways issued a statement just after 10,30pm on Monday night: “The A628 is closed in both directions between the A616 Hollingworth and the A57 Flouch due to snow.

“Please take care on approach and consider alternative routes where possible..”

Meanwhile, disruption to buses was being reported in South Yorkshire on Monday night, with concern over more problems today (Tuesday).

Several bus services were disrupted, and First were asking people to check before travel on Tuesday.

Services disrupted last night were:

8 Birley, to Ecclesfield diverted. Using City Road

The 18 and the 18a between Hillsboorugh and Sheffild city centre were suspended

20 to Ecclesfield. to Hemsworth. Diverted. Terminating at Abbey Lane

24 to Woodhouse to Lowedges. Diverted. Terminate Meadowhead

47 and 48 Shiregreen to Herdings. Diverted. Terminate at Olive

51 to Charnock. Diverted. Terminate at Olive

51 to Lodge Moor. Terminating Hallamshire Hospital

75 Jordanthorpe to High Green. Diverted. Terminate Chapeltown

75a Jordanthorpe to Fox Hill. Terminate at Abbey Lane

81 Dore to Stannington, terminating Malin Bridge

82 Dore/Millhouses to Hall Park Head. Diverted. Terminate Malin Bridge

86 Sheffield - Chapeltown. Diverted. To operate Halifax road in both directions missing Salt box Lane, Main street and Norfolk Hill

95 Walkley, diverted. Terminating Brookhill

120 Crystal Peaks / Halfway to Fulwood. Diverted. Terminating Ranmoor

Tram

Disruption to trams was reported just before 11pm. Supertram said in a statement on their social media: “Due to the weather issues , with the points at Gleadless the purple route and blue route are not running to Herdings/ Halfway.”

