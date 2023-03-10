Sheffield snow: Hour by hour weather forecast as big freeze disrupts the city

Sheffield has seen another major snow fall overnight – but what can we expect today?

The week has seen disruption on the roads, and some people enjoying the snow. But according to forecasts by both the Met Office and the BBC, the snow is set to contine until 10am – before temperatures take a slight upturn.

The rest of the day should remain dry until midnight.

Here is the hour by hour forecast from the Met Office for the rest of today:

Sheffield is under a blanket of snow this morning

8am: Heavy snow; 0C; 95 per cent chance of precipitation

9am: Light snow; 0C; 70 per cent chance of precipitation

10am: Heavy snow, 0C; 80 per cent chance of precipitation

11am: Sunny intervals. 1C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation

12noon: Sunny, 2C; 95 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm: Sunny, 2C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation

2pm: Sunny, 3C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation

3pm: Sunny, 3C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation

A snowman in Weston Park. Sheffield has seen another major snow fall tonight – but what can we expect today?

4pm: Sunny, 2C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation

5pm: Sunny, 1C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation

6pm: Clear; 0C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation

7pm: Clear; -1; less than five per cent chance of precipitation

8pm: Clear; -1; less than five per cent chance of precipitation

9pm: Clear; -1; less than five per cent chance of precipitation

10pm: Clear; -2C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation

11pm: Clear; -2C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation