Sheffield snow: Hour by hour weather forecast as big freeze disrupts the city

The week has seen disruption on the roads, and some people enjoying the snow. But according to forecasts by both the Met Office and the BBC, the snow is set to contine until 10am – before temperatures take a slight upturn.
The rest of the day should remain dry until midnight.
Here is the hour by hour forecast from the Met Office for the rest of today:
8am: Heavy snow; 0C; 95 per cent chance of precipitation
9am: Light snow; 0C; 70 per cent chance of precipitation
10am: Heavy snow, 0C; 80 per cent chance of precipitation
11am: Sunny intervals. 1C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
12noon: Sunny, 2C; 95 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm: Sunny, 2C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
2pm: Sunny, 3C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
3pm: Sunny, 3C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
4pm: Sunny, 2C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
5pm: Sunny, 1C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
6pm: Clear; 0C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
7pm: Clear; -1; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
8pm: Clear; -1; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
9pm: Clear; -1; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
10pm: Clear; -2C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
11pm: Clear; -2C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation
12 midnight: Clear; -3C; less than five per cent chance of precipitation