On Monday, Sheffield along with the rest of the region saw blazing temperatures as the summer heatwave hit the city.

The sweltering heat saw the record temperature for the city broken, with the highest recorded temperature in the city on Monday standing at 36.1C.

This temperature beat the previous record of 35.1C in 2019 by a single degree.

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

However, the new record is not expected to remain intact for much longer – the matter of a few more hours in fact.

Tuesday afternoon is set to bring the hottest temperatures of the heatwave, and Met Office predict the temperature in the steel city to hit a high of 39C.

This will not only break the record set on Monday, but if the forecast is correct, it will mean the record will be smashed by an incredible 3C.

With the temperatures hitting never seen before highes in Sheffield and the UK, the Government issued a first ever level four emergency heat warning, meaning there is a threat to infrastructure and potentially life if caution is not taken in the blazing heat.

Numerous schools and workplaces in and around Sheffield have closed on Tuesday for either the full day or just the afternoon with the heat causing issues across the nation.