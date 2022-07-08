Some parts of the UK are predicted to hit 30C next week, with Sheffield set to be slightly cooler at 28C next Monday and Tuesday after a warm and dry spell this weekend.

With no rain in sight for at least a week, this weekend will see the city basking temperatures of 25C on Saturday and Sunday before Sheffield heats up futher.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver said it is now at the start of a stretch of warm weather for much of England and Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield is set for a heatwave starting this weekend

He said: “Many can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20s Celcius over the weekend, and then in the low 30s Celcius during the start of next week.

“Much of next week will remain warm for the time of year as well as dry and sunny.”

Today, July 8, Sheffield is predicted to see a high of 25C and a minimum temperature of 11C tonight.

A 'very high' pollen count is also forecast by the Met Office for the coming week.

Health experts have warned that the heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change.

A level 2 heat-health alert has been issued in London, the South East and East and people are asked to check on those vulnerable to extreme heat.

The Met Office said the warm spell will likely continue through much of next week and the following weekend, especially across southern areas.

There is also potential for temperatures to climb higher than over the coming days.

Here is the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, (July 11 and July 12) as temperatures are set to reach up to 28C.

Monday:

1am - Clear (17C)

4am - Clear (15C)

7am - Sunny (16C)

10am - Sunny (22C)

1pm - Sunny intervals (26C)

4pm - Sunny intervals (28C)

7pm - Cloudy (27C)

10pm - Cloudy (23C)

Tuesday:

1am - Cloudy (21C)

4am - Cloudy (20C)

7am - Cloudy (20C)

10am - Cloudy (23C)

1pm - Cloudy (26C)

4pm - Cloudy (27C)

7pm - Cloudy (25C)