Records are being broken across the continent with temperatures up to 35 degrees above normal over much of Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean and North Africa

On Tuesday, Rome hit a new temperature record of 40.8 degrees. It comes during one of the country’s worst droughts in decades.

Temperatures are topping 40 degrees all across Europe. (Photo by VINCENT JANNINK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Slovenia and Croatia both claimed new national heat records. Several other countries, including Finland and Iran, also experienced new monthly temperature highs.

Rising global temperatures have increased the frequency and intensity of heat extremes in these regions since the 1950s, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

On the northern edge of the heat wave, Scandinavia hit record highs. Norway’s largest port, Tromso, which sits north of the Arctic Circle, reached 29.7 degrees this on Tuesday, a record for June.

Vihti Maasoja in Finland set a June record on Monday at 31.4C. Knin in Croatia was 40.4C while readings approached 50 degrees in Tunisia.

Meanwhile, Japan remains in the midst of an unprecedented June heatwave, with even hotter weather potentiall on the way forecasters say.

Temperatures in recent days have also hit record highs in parts of Central Asia and China. Iran experienced some of its hottest June days on record this week. Khor, Iran, reached 47.8C.

Meanwhile, Alaska and Canada have been experiencing extreme heat. The temperatures follow historic June heat in Western Europe, particularly Spain, France and Germany.

India and Pakistan also experienced record heat in March and April.