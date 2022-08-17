Sheffield floods: Watch this footage of water running through a popular Sheffield tesco store
Footage has emerged of flood water running through the Tesco supermarket on Abbeydale road as the city was pounded by heavy rain last night.
The dry ground around Sheffield has caused the falling water to run rather than soak in, as warned by environmental experts in anticipation for yesterday’s rainfall.
A number of roads were also closed last night due to flash flooding, with reports online suggesting the surface of Station Road in Mosborough had “lifted”.
South Yorkshire Police urged people to plan their routes ahead this morning.