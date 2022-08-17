News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield floods: Watch this footage of water running through a popular Sheffield tesco store

Footage has emerged of flood water running through the Tesco supermarket on Abbeydale road as the city was pounded by heavy rain last night.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:08 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:54 am

The dry ground around Sheffield has caused the falling water to run rather than soak in, as warned by environmental experts in anticipation for yesterday’s rainfall.

A number of roads were also closed last night due to flash flooding, with reports online suggesting the surface of Station Road in Mosborough had “lifted”.

Tesco Superstore, Abbeydale Road. Footage surfaced last night of flood water inside the aisles of Tesco on Abbeydale Road.

South Yorkshire Police urged people to plan their routes ahead this morning.

