These are the most annoying things you can say to somebody from Sheffield - don't mention John Lewis

Sheffield is one of Britain’s most welcoming cities but say the wrong thing and you can quickly outstay that welcome.

By Robert Cumber
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 12:01 am

These are just some of the things guaranteed to rub a Sheffielder up the wrong way. We’d love to hear your suggestions.

1. I ordered it from John Lewis

Some Sheffielders have yet to forgive the retailer for abandoning Sheffield by closing its Barker's Pool store shorly after signing a new 20-year lease and keeping the much newer outlet in Leeds.

2. Are Sheffield playing this weekend?

Probably, but do you mean Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football team?

3. Do you want some Worcestershire sauce on that?

Nope, it's Henderson's Relish every time. It goes with everything, it's vegan (unlike its southern rival) and it's been a Sheffield staple for nearly 140 years

4. Which part of Yorkshire is Sean Bean from?

It may be one of the top Google searches about the Game of Thrones star but you shouldn't need to ask. If you're wondering whereabouts in Sheffield he grew up, it was Handsworth.

