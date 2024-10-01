Sheffield girl, 17, dragged along road after bus doors shut and trap her leg
Zoe Hague, who was heading to sixth form at around 7.40am last week (September 23), frantically tried to attract the attention of the driver or passengers after the bus set off, dragging her alongside it.
The terrifying episode on Richmond Road was captured on CCTV cameras.
She said: “I just knew I had to try and find a way to get out. I started banging on the door - my hearing went in the panic, and as it was coming back. I could hear people telling him to stop.
“I don’t really remember the feeling, but looking at the CCTV, it all lasted for about 15 seconds.”
The driver, of the TM Travel 30 bus to Hallamshire, stopped and asked Zoe if she wanted to get back on once he realised what had happened, the schoolgirl said.
She told him she didn’t want to get on the bus anymore, and he drove away.
She has been getting lifts to school ever since.
Cheryl Hague, Zoe’s mum, said: “If I had hit a hedgehog, or a cat, I would have stopped and gone to the vet, so to just leave a girl…
“She has gone through this ordeal, it was really awful for all of us. You don’t know how someone is going to be affected by something like that.”
Cheryl picked her up after the incident, and took Zoe to A&E when she started feeling dizzy.
Doctors confirmed that Zoe had a concussion, the effects of which she said she could feel three days later.
Cheryl added: “She had fitted trousers on, which gave her a bit of protection. She usually wears a skirt.
“Her knee was cut and bruised, and very swollen, but we keep icing it and it is going down.
“I am just glad those passengers realised. I am so grateful to them. Anything could have happened.”
A spokesperson for TM Travel’s parent company, Wellglade, said: “We are aware of this matter which is now in the hands of our investigating officer.”
