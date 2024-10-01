Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s famous ‘Man with the Pram’, fundraiser John Burkhill BME, took on his 1,050th race on Sunday (September 29) at the Sheffield Run For All 10k.

85-year-old John has already raised over £1million for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: “It’s unbelievable. I didn’t think I’d ever get to this amount. And to think it all started back in 1967 when I did my first race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I can remember it so well, it was the Sheffield Star walk. I couldn’t walk for a week after!

“I’d like to thank all the race directors for the opportunities. Without them and a lot of people’s hard work, they wouldn’t happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NW

“I meet some truly amazing people whilst I’m out walking and hear so many stories people share with me.

“They make me cry, they really do and it’s because of people like that, I just need to carry on. So, I rub on the WB40 on my knees and load up on bread and dripping sandwiches and off out I go with my pram.

“I like to help as much as I can as Macmillan are there for everyone. I know so many people who’ve needed Macmillan and still do. They’ll always be needed and whilst they are, I’ll never stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never thought I’d get to the million pounds, but we did so let’s keep going and see what else we can do. I say it all the time, every penny put in this pram all counts. It really does all add up. I’m 85 now but that’s not stopping me, I just want to carry on and raise as much as we can for Macmillan.”

Amy Hebdon, Relationship Fundraising Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support presented John with his 1,050th race certificate on Sunday.

She said: “We are so grateful for all the incredible fundraising John does for Macmillan Cancer Support.

John with his 1,050th race frame | Macmillan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even though he has over raised over £1million to support people living with cancer he continues to be a welcome presence on the streets of Sheffield and a constant reminder to all those who see him of the support we offer.

“It was such a pleasure to present John with a framed picture yesterday. He really was blown away by it and it’s not often you see him speechless, but he certainly was for a few moments!

“John dedicates his life to fundraising and taking part in these races is a huge part of his work so it’s lovely his 1,050th race has been recognised like this.”