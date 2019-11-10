Remembrance Sunday 2019: Pictures and tributes as Sheffield pays its respects to the fallen

Remembrance Sunday ceremony held at Barkers Pool in Sheffield

And so it proved yesterday, when the annual commemoration honouring Sheffield's Armed Forces took place in the city centre.

Civic leaders joined veterans and serving members of the military at the Cenotaph in Barker’s Pool, where a two-minute silence was observed at 11am, continuing a solemn tradition established in 1919 and since adopted as a way of paying tribute to those involved in all conflicts.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Tony Downing, led a procession from Holly Street near the City Hall. Standard-bearers carried flags that were lowered respectfully at the war memorial before an exhortation was read by an officer of the 212 (Yorkshire) Field Hospital.

Rev Sue Stewart, the Lord Mayor's Chaplain, spoke and wreaths of poppies were laid on the Cenotaph by Coun Downing and the Master Cutler, Nick Williams, among others.

Members of the public were invited to lay their own floral tributes following the parade.

Coun Downing said he was ‘proud to be given the honour of leading the people of Sheffield’ on Remembrance Sunday.

“It is a reminder that our standards, beliefs and values do not come without commitment, courage and sacrifice,” he said.

“We come together to remember the heroism of our city’s sons, daughters and comrades, and our armed forces serving at home and abroad.”

As the Barker’s Pool service took place, the royal family led tributes to the nation’s war dead at the Cenotaph in central London.

A uniformed Prince of Wales was the first to place a wreath at the foot of the memorial on behalf of the Queen who watched the ceremony from a nearby balcony.

Leaders from the main political parties took a break from the election campaign trail to join a crowd of thousands for the occasion on Whitehall in the heart of the capital.

The Duke of Cambridge, Duke of Sussex, Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Kent all also laid wreaths at the base of the memorial.

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan made a rare public outing together after Harry and his wife admitted in a documentary they were struggling with public life and that the brothers were on “different paths”.

An equerry – an officer of the royal household – laid a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh who was not present at the ceremony for the second year in a row after having retired from royal duties in 2017.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel laid wreaths on behalf of the intelligence services – the first time the services have been honoured in this way.

It coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Government Communications Headquarters and the 110th anniversaries of MI5 and MI6.

Also for the first time, the Ambassador of Nepal placed a wreath in honour of Gurkha regiments’ contribution.

Elsewhere, in Kent, a battle-scarred Second World War Dakota plane released 750,000 poppies as it soared above the White Cliffs of Dover – the coastal feature that formed a welcoming sight for hundreds of thousands of soldiers returning from Dunkirk in 1940.