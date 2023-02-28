Northern Lights: Sheffield skies light up in red and green as aurora borealis shines over Northern England
Stargazers across Sheffield last night were ecstatic to see the Northern Lights glowing over South Yorkshire.
At around 9.10pm, the Steel City’s skies lit up in green and red to the astonishment of amateur astrologists and residents out for an evening walk. It came after the Met Office’s ‘Northern Lights Tracker’ declared huge swathes of Northern England and Scotland would be in with a chance of spotting the aurora borealis, but would likely miss it due to heavy cloud.
However, pictures show how the skies over the earthlings of Sheffield really did a glimpse of the phenomenon. Far from the glow of light pollution – or another rave in the peaks – the northern horizon of the county was lit up in shades of green, red and orange.
The country is now eagerly awaiting the latest Met Office forecast to see if they might be in with a ‘last chance’ at seeing the Northern Lights if they missed it tonight.
The Met Office tweeted on February 27 how the spectacle was the result of a “coronal hole high speed stream”, leading to aurora sightings across the UK.
