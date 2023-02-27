Sheffield Clean Air Zone: senior councillor admits to 'teething problems' as controversial scheme starts today

Sheffield Council’s controversial Clean Air Zone starts charging drivers of the most polluting vehicles to use the ring road and city centre today.

Private vehicles are exempt but buses, coaches, lorries, vans and taxis that do not meet the Euro 6 diesel or Euro 4 petrol standard will be charged for every day they enter the Clean Air Zone (CAZ).

The cost will be £50 a day for drivers of non compliant buses, coaches and lorries and £10 a day for non compliant taxis and vans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Monday, February 27, payments can be made six days before, on the day of travel or by 11:59pm on the sixth day after driving in the zone.

Sheffield Council’s controversial Clean Air Zone starts charging drivers of the most polluting vehicles to use the ring road and city centre today.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the transport committee, said he and his sister suffer from asthma which he attributes to growing up in Tinsley next to traffic on the M1.

He said: “For us it’s important to try to reduce pollution so we are not exceeding legal limits, people can live a healthier lifestyle and we have cleaner vehicles on our roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully in a few years time in the city centre, Arundel Gate and outside the train station, we will have cleaner air.”

Government told Sheffield to implement the CAZ to bring air pollution back down to legal levels.

Dirty air in the city is currently so bad, experts estimate it contributes to around 500 early deaths a year.

Will Stewart, director of investment, climate change and planning at the council, said the authority expected the CAZ to bring the city within legal limits by the end of this year but it will not know for sure until early 2024, after all data has been collected and submitted to government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Controversy

The scheme has so far been plagued by delays both to the scheme itself and to the processing of grants aimed at supporting drivers to upgrade to cleaner vehicles.

The council has also faced backlash from those affected who said the costs will force them out of businesses.

Coun Iqbal said: “We have had some teething problems due to the number of applications that have come in. We have increased our staff to meet that demand. I am also meeting with officers on a weekly basis to look at how we are performing, who is getting in touch, who is getting the support, what are the issues we are picking up and how can we address those.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also not enough funding available to support everyone who needs it.

Previous analysis showed around 17,500 drivers would need a grant but government provided funding for only 2,500.

Coun Iqbal said: “We don’t have a limitless amount of cash. It’s very important that those who are eligible apply for the support that is available. We are monitoring this on a weekly basis and we are in regular discussion with government.

“I have been raising with government for the past 18 months that because of Brexit, Covid and the cost of living crisis prices are rocketing and we need to financially support those businesses that want to make that transition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad