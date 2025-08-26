After a gloriously sunny Bank Holiday Monday in Sheffield, the weather for the week ahead is expected to be a bit of a mixed bag.

Not only is the temperature set to drop by a few degrees, following highs of a balmy 28°C yesterday, but sunshine is also expected to give way to rain showers and spells of wind.

The Met Office predicts a cloudy start to the day today (Tuesday, August 26, 2025) with outbreaks of showery rain.

The rain is set to clear east to sunny spells and isolated blustery showers.

Maximum temperature 22°C.

Moving on to the forecast for tomorrow through to Friday (August 29), unsettled conditions will prevail, with spells of wet and windy weather interspersed by occasional brighter intervals.

Temperatures are expected to remain close to the seasonal average, with lows of a minimum of 11°C and highs of 22°C.