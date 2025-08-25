Greasborough: Teen appears at court charged with exposure after reports of naked male at Rotherham park
A 19-year-old man has appeared at a Sheffield court charged with exposure, after he allegedly stripped naked at a Rotherham park in the middle of the day.
Musab Ahmed Mohammed, of Ash View, Rotherham, was arrested at 2.06pm on Friday (August 22, 2025).
His arrest follows reports of a man wandering naked in a park in the Greasborough area of the town.
Mr Mohammed appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (August 23, 2025).
He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the same court on Tuesday (August 26, 2025).