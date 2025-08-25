Greasborough: Teen appears at court charged with exposure after reports of naked male at Rotherham park

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 25th Aug 2025, 12:59 BST
A 19-year-old man has appeared at a Sheffield court charged with exposure, after he allegedly stripped naked at a Rotherham park in the middle of the day.
Musab Ahmed Mohammed, of Ash View, Rotherham, was arrested at 2.06pm on Friday, August 22, 2025. His arrest follows reports of a man wandering naked in a park in the Greasborough area of the town.placeholder image
Musab Ahmed Mohammed, of Ash View, Rotherham, was arrested at 2.06pm on Friday, August 22, 2025. His arrest follows reports of a man wandering naked in a park in the Greasborough area of the town. | 3rd party/Google
Most Popular

Musab Ahmed Mohammed, of Ash View, Rotherham, was arrested at 2.06pm on Friday (August 22, 2025).

His arrest follows reports of a man wandering naked in a park in the Greasborough area of the town.

Mr Mohammed appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (August 23, 2025).

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the same court on Tuesday (August 26, 2025).

Related topics:SheffieldRotherham
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice