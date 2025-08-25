A 19-year-old man has appeared at a Sheffield court charged with exposure, after he allegedly stripped naked at a Rotherham park in the middle of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musab Ahmed Mohammed, of Ash View, Rotherham, was arrested at 2.06pm on Friday, August 22, 2025. His arrest follows reports of a man wandering naked in a park in the Greasborough area of the town. | 3rd party/Google

Musab Ahmed Mohammed, of Ash View, Rotherham, was arrested at 2.06pm on Friday (August 22, 2025).

His arrest follows reports of a man wandering naked in a park in the Greasborough area of the town.

Mr Mohammed appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday (August 23, 2025).

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the same court on Tuesday (August 26, 2025).