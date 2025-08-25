This was the scene in a Sheffield neighbourhood as police raided a number of homes in an organised crime crackdown, resulting in three arrests and the seizing of crack cocaine, cannabis and 18 off road vehicles.

The action, as part of Operation Steel, was carried out in the Manor area of the city on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our efforts led to three arrests. The day saw warrants being executed at two addresses while a total of 27 suspected stolen or illegal vehicles, which included 18 off road and quad bikes, were seized.

A man is arrested during Operation Steel | SYP

“Quantities of crack cocaine and cannabis were recovered by our officers following seven stop and searches. Speed operations were also carried out, during which 226 vehicles were checked and three drivers were reported for travelling over the speed limit.”

The operation saw an intense focus on disrupting the activity of criminals who are known to be operating in the area.

Acting Police Sergeant Danielle Kinsella added: "Operation Steel is an opportunity for us to pool resources from across the district and act on information and intelligence which we gather every day as part of our police work.

"Organised crime gangs cause misery to our communities and target the most vulnerable in society. We won't stand for it in Sheffield and our activity on Wednesday was a show of strength which I hope gave members of the public a glimpse of the work we do on a daily basis.

"Our work to tackle those who cause the most harm in Sheffield is a daily process and we are stronger with your help. The warrants we carried out during Operation Steel were in part made possible by the intelligence we receive from members of the community.

"If you suspect criminal activity is happening where you live, please don't think someone else will sort it. There are numerous ways to pass information to us, including online or by calling 101, but we also understand that some people might not want to speak directly to police.

"If this is you, please be aware that you can report information completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website. The intelligence you give will remain completely confidential and no one will know that you have contacted them."

Operation Steel led to a 22-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of robbery and possessing drugs. He has been bailed pending further enquiries but has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence.

A 26-year-old man was arrested for breaching court bail while a third person was dealt with for obstructing a police constable.