A popular pub is offering a free breakfast club for kids over the Christmas holidays in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

The Stocks pub on Stocks Hill, Ecclesfield, recently reopened under new management after it was run by the same family for nearly 40 years.

The pub closed in October 2023 and ran as a private events venue until it reopened under new management on November 8.

The new owners are extending their welcome to kids this winter so they can start the day with breakfast.

Landlord Carl Hirst said: “Having only just moved here and it being close to Christmas we want to give back to the local community and help struggling families. The cost-of-living crisis means families will struggle to keep the cupboards full and put the heating on.”

This comes as 33 per cent of Sheffield children are living in poverty, making Sheffield the authority with the fourth-highest child poverty rate in Yorkshire and the Humber.

In March 2023 it was reported nearly one in five people in Sheffield skipped meals or reduced the amount they ate due to rising bills.

Carl said: “It’s not just for kids. Parents can take their kids down for juice and cereal and they can have a cup of tea and meet other families. We are a warm space; the heating will be on and we have a kettle for hot drinks. We have a clean, warm environment you and your little ones can feel safe in.”

The Stocks, which has a log fire and pool table, regularly host live music and Sky Sports football.

The pub, formerly known as Ye Olde Tankard, has more than 153 Google reviews and is rated 4.3 stars.

Carl said: “We want everyone to know that there is a place for them to come if they need help. We have a rule at The Stocks that anyone can come down for a chat, no questions asked. It’s a place for the community to come in whenever they want.

“We have started stocking up but we are looking for donations if anyone is in the position to do so. We accept anything which can help families start the day with a meal such as bread, cereal, juice, fruit and coffee. To arrange a time to drop these items off, send us a Facebook message.

“No one deserves to go hungry or cold. Together let’s do our bit.”

The breakfast club will run from December 21 to January 3 between 10am and 11am.