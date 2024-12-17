After years of anticipation, these new build mews on Stalker Lee Road have hit the market, giving curious visitors to the park a look inside at last.

Presented by estate agents eXp World Ltd, these photos show what it would look like to own a spot with unparalleled views of one of Sheffield’s finest parks, all while living a minute’s walk from fashionable Ecclesall Road.

These pictures show the four-bed, four-bathroom home at the corner of the mews, now on the market for £575,000.

For that price, the new owners would get to listen to Porter Brook trickling by every day and see the greenery of Sheffield General Cemetery park from every nearly room.

But, to sweeten the deal, the home also has under-floor heating throughout, a rooftop terrace, a balcony overlooking the water, fibre broadband throughout and sweeping windows to make the most of the gorgeous views.

If you’ve been a visitor to Sheffield General Cemetery in the last three years and have been waiting for a look inside these houses, now is your chance.

Visit thew mews’ page on Zoopla for more information, and see our gallery below for your first look inside.

