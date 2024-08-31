Met Office issues yellow warning of thunderstorms for Sheffield & South Yorkshire this weekend
Following a sunny start to the weekend, Sheffield and South Yorkshire could be hit by thunderstorms in the coming hours.
Forecasters from the Met Office say today (Saturday, August 31) is set to be ‘another fine and dry day with light winds and sunny periods, although patchy cloud will develop this afternoon. Highest temperatures inland, cooler along the coast with onshore winds’.
However, the forecaster has also issued the region a yellow warning of thunderstorms.
The warning is set to come into force at 4am tomorrow, and will remain in place until 9pm (Sunday, September 1, 2024).
The Met Office warning of thunderstorms states: “The extent of these thunderstorms is very uncertain, and many places will miss them, but where they do occur, 30 to 40 mm of rain may fall in less than an hour with perhaps over 75 mm in one or two places, leading to a chance of flooding and disruption.“ The forecast for Sheffield and South Yorkshire tomorrow states: “Through the day outbreaks of rain or showers will erratically spread north, perhaps becoming locally heavy and thundery.
“Feeling cooler. Maximum temperature 16°C.”
