City Road: This is why police closed busy Sheffield road for several hours last night
A section of City Road, which runs from Sheffield city centre to Manor Top, was closed by police at around 8pm last night (Friday, August 30, 2024).
The closure was reported by Supertram at 8.19pm, who confirmed the closure was due to a two-vehicle collision.
Posting on X, a Supertram spokesperson said: “A two-car RTC (road traffic collision) is delaying a Halfway-bound Blue route service on City Rd. South Yorkshire Police are on the scene so we hope to be moving shortly.”
A subsequent update at 9.15pm from Supertram confirmed that the road was still closed by police at that time.
The road had been re-opened by 10.54pm, according to Supertram.
Those affected by the temporary suspension of tram services in the area were able to use tram tickets on the 120, 08 & 73 First bus services.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.
