City Road: This is why police closed busy Sheffield road for several hours last night

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 08:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A busy Sheffield road was closed for several hours last night, affecting the city’s tram services.

A section of City Road, which runs from Sheffield city centre to Manor Top, was closed by police at around 8pm last night (Friday, August 30, 2024).

A section of City Road, which runs from Sheffield city centre to Manor Top, was closed by police at around 8pm last night (Friday, August 30, 2024)A section of City Road, which runs from Sheffield city centre to Manor Top, was closed by police at around 8pm last night (Friday, August 30, 2024)
A section of City Road, which runs from Sheffield city centre to Manor Top, was closed by police at around 8pm last night (Friday, August 30, 2024) | 3rd party/Google

The closure was reported by Supertram at 8.19pm, who confirmed the closure was due to a two-vehicle collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on X, a Supertram spokesperson said: “A two-car RTC (road traffic collision) is delaying a Halfway-bound Blue route service on City Rd. South Yorkshire Police are on the scene so we hope to be moving shortly.”

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

A subsequent update at 9.15pm from Supertram confirmed that the road was still closed by police at that time.

The road had been re-opened by 10.54pm, according to Supertram.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those affected by the temporary suspension of tram services in the area were able to use tram tickets on the 120, 08 & 73 First bus services.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.