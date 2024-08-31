Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A missing 70-year-old Sheffield woman has now been found ‘safe and well,’ police have confirmed.

Missing woman Pamela has now been found ‘safe and well’ | Submit

Police launched a public appeal to find missing 70-year-old Pamela yesterday afternoon (Friday, August 30, 2024).

They confirmed the last in person sighting of Pamela had been on Ecclesall Road at around 1pm the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pamela has now been found ‘safe and well,’ a police spokesperson said.

Posting on X, the police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that #missing#Sheffield woman Pamela has been found safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”