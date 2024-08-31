Pamela: Relief as missing Sheffield woman, 70, is found 'safe and well'
A missing 70-year-old Sheffield woman has now been found ‘safe and well,’ police have confirmed.
Police launched a public appeal to find missing 70-year-old Pamela yesterday afternoon (Friday, August 30, 2024).
They confirmed the last in person sighting of Pamela had been on Ecclesall Road at around 1pm the same day.
Pamela has now been found ‘safe and well,’ a police spokesperson said.
Posting on X, the police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that #missing#Sheffield woman Pamela has been found safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
