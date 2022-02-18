Storm Eunice Sheffield: Live updates, including travel, with amber and yellow weather warnings in place
Storm Eunice is set to cause chaos in Sheffield and across much of the country today.
An amber weather warning is in place for part of South Yorkshire, including the southern edge of Sheffield, with a yellow warning for wind covering the rest of the city.
Rail operators have issued ‘do not travel’ warnings and drivers have been told to check before heading out, with major travel disruption expected.
Schools in parts of the country have closed, with a rare red weather warning in some areas.
Storm Eunice comes less than 48 hours after Storm Dudley caused significant disruption, bringing down numerous trees in Sheffield.
Keep updating our live blog for the latest updates on the impact of Storm Eunice.
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 08:56
- Rail operators issue do not travel warnings
- Drivers told check before you travel
- Gusts of up to 59mph forecast in Sheffield
When will Storm Eunice be at its strongest?
There may be blue skies and relatively calm conditions in parts of Sheffield this morning but that’s expected to change soon.
The latest Met Office forecast shows heavy rain between 10am and 3pm, with gusts topping 50mph from 1pm and reaching 59mph at 3pm and 4pm.
Gusts of over 40mph are expected until 10pm.
Flooding already affecting some roads
Flooding is reportedly already affecting some roads in Sheffield.
Darnall Road is among those said to be impassable.
Storm Eunice expected to cause chaos today
Storm Eunice is expected to cause chaos across the country today, with gales, heavy rain and snow forecast.
Severe weather warnings have been issued across the country, with an amber one for wind in place for part of South Yorkshire and a yellow one covering the rest of the region.
There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected by the severe weather conditions.
‘Do not travel’ warning issued by rail companies
Rail operators across the region have issued ‘do not travel’ warnings for today due to Storm Eunice.
Northern, LNER, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry and TransPennine Express are all asking people not to use their services today.
Northern is asking passengers not to travel between 9am and 9pm today due to what it says will be ‘significant disruption’ across the network.
“Customers should expect delays and cancellations and are strongly advised not to travel on Friday 18 and to check before you travel for the rest of the weekend,” it said.
“Please check your trains as close to the time of your departure as possible and we urged you to consider whether your journey is necessary.”
It said Northern tickets dated Friday, February 18 will be valid on Northern services tomorrow, Saturday, February 19.
Drivers warned to check before they travel
National Highways is warning drivers to check before they travel today, with major disruption expected on the nation’s roads.
Jeremy Phillips, National Highways head of road safety, said: “For those who do travel, we’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.
“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.
“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”
National Highways said unladen curtain-sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable to windy conditions on high ground. Curtains on empty high-sided vehicles can act as sails when closed, and when high winds arise HGV drivers are advised to open their curtain-sided vehicles if they’re empty.
It said the northern routes most likely to be affected by Storm Eunice include the M62, A628 and A66 along with high structures and elevated areas such as Thelwall Viaduct and Shap. Snowfall between 10cm and 20cm is predicted on the A66 and possibly the A696 and A68.