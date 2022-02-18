Severe weather warnings have been issued across the country, with a yellow one for wind in place for South Yorkshire, meaning there is a chance of some damage to trees and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected by the severe weather conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Eunice is set to cause chaos today

The Met Office said there is also a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

As of 7.30am today, bus and tram services in Sheffield were still operating as normal but a number of announcements had already been made about rail services being affected throughout today.

In a statement issued earlier, National Rail said: “Please check before you travel if you need to use train services today. Train operating companies are making changes to their timetables due to Storm Eunice.

“The Met Office have issued a number of yellow, amber and red weather warnings for very strong winds and snow today. Storm Eunice is likely to affect journeys across most of England, Wales and southern Scotland.

“High winds can lead to speed restrictions being imposed for safety reasons. Trains then need to travel more slowly, leading to extended journey times. They can also lead to trees and debris being blown onto train lines which blocks train movements. In extreme weather events, train services may have to be cancelled for a period of time.”