Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead team received 34 urgent calls on Wednesday night and cleared 16 fallen trees from roads and neighbourhoods.

Those included a major branch of a mature sycamore tree in Exeter Drive, Broomhall, which fell between two cars and narrowly avoided crushing them.

At least 16 trees were brought crashing down to earth in Sheffield during the high speed winds of Storm Dudley.

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale councillor Kaltum Rivers, who shared her own pictures of the near miss on Twitter, wrote: “Wind is so dangerously strong, this just happened in Broomhall- two cars affected. Thank goodness no-one was hurt.”

An approximately 30-foot ash tree came down in one neighbourhood and dislodged a large number of paving stones and bricks as it fell.

And a 30ft-pine tree was uprooted along a path at Hillsborough Golf Club, leading the club to post an astonishing video of it fell. The turf where it stood was gouged out and quickly filled with rainwater, creating a large puddle.

A member of staff at the club said groundskeepers were quickly able to right the fallen tree before sawing it off again at the base, leaving just the stump behind.

A 30-foot tall pine tree was uprooted at Hillsborough Golf Club.

It comes as further damage is expected tomorrow after an Amber weather warning for wind was issued for Sheffield ahead for the arrival of Storm Eunice.

Winds of up to 62mph have been forecast for South Yorkshire and damage to homes, buildings and trees is expected.

Meanwhile, the Streets Ahead team is gritting tonight on Sheffield priority routes in case of sleet.

Another toppled tree in Dobcroft Road.

A 40-ft Ash tree brought down to earth on a Sheffield neighbourhood.