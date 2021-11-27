Snow started falling in the early hours of November 27 in areas including Intake, Handsworth, Crosspool and Greystones.

The Met Office on Friday put out a yellow warning of snow affecting Yorkshire and the Humber for two days.

The map appears to show a band of snow falling in the area between Sheffield and Manchester, and forecasters warned of snow on the hills.

Vehicles blanketed in snow in Crosspool, Sheffield

The weather warning issued this evening states: "Spells of hill snow may cause some disruption to travel Friday night and into Saturday."

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel."

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off."

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected."

Snow in Intake on early Saturday morning.

Saturday will begin 'very windy,' with outbreaks of rain or sleet at low altitudes, but snow above high land, according to the Met Office.

The maximum temperature is 5°C.

Meanwhile tonight, western areas will be dry and clear, with a frost and icy stretches likely on untreated surfaces as temperature plummets to -3 °C.

Greystones blanketed in snow this morning.

Here's an hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday in Sheffield

8am - Light rain

9am - Heavy rain

10am - Sleet

Snow in Handsworth

11am - Light shower

noon - Overcast

1pm - Cloudy

2pm - Overcast

3pm - Overcast

4pm - Overcast

5pm - Light shower

6pm - Overcast

7pm - Overcast

8pm - Light shower

9pm - Light shower

10pm - Light shower