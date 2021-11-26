The Met Office has put out a yellow warning of snow affecting Yorkshire and the Humber, for tonight and tomorrow.

The map appears to show a band of snow which falls in the area between Sheffield and Manchester, and forecasters are warning of snow on the hills

The weather warning issued this evening states: “Spells of hill snow may bring some disruption to travel Friday night and into Saturday

Sheffield has been put on snow alert tonight as the Met Office issues a yellow alert for snow for Friday and Saturday

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

Weather experts have previously said so far November has been mild this year