Sheffield weather: Hour by hour forecast as strong winds and flooding affects the city
After being battered by storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin, the weather in Sheffield will be calmer today, though strong winds are still to be expected.
A yellow weather warning is still in place for much of the UK today, including Sheffield, after the city was badly affected by heavy rain and high winds last week.
Today, calmer weather will prevail, with a low chance of rain, wind speeds under 40mph for most of the day, and temperatures rising up to 10 degrees.
Last week, storm Eunice led to two red weather warning being put in place across the UK and blew a hole in the roof of London’s O2 Arena.
Sheffield suffered flooding episodes last week as three rivers burst their banks, and more than a dozen flood warning have been issues across the city.
This is what the Met Office have said Sheffielders can expect to see today hour by hour as the chaotic weather of last week recedes.
Monday, February 21
10am: Overcast, 30 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 48mph
11am: Sunny spells, <5 per cent chance of showers, 8C, winds of 47mph
12pm: Sunny spells, <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 9C, winds of 42mph
1pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 9C, winds of 41mph
2pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 39mph
3pm: Sunny spells <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 37mph
4pm: Sunny spells <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 9C, winds of 31mph
5pm: Sunny spells <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 9C, winds of 27mph
5.28pm: Sunset
6pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 26mph
7pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds of 24mph
8pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 20mph
9pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 20mph
10pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 17mph
11pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 14mph