A yellow weather warning is still in place for much of the UK today, including Sheffield, after the city was badly affected by heavy rain and high winds last week.

Today, calmer weather will prevail, with a low chance of rain, wind speeds under 40mph for most of the day, and temperatures rising up to 10 degrees.

Last week, storm Eunice led to two red weather warning being put in place across the UK and blew a hole in the roof of London’s O2 Arena.

Sheffield weather is expected to improve after a wet and windy week.

Sheffield suffered flooding episodes last week as three rivers burst their banks, and more than a dozen flood warning have been issues across the city.

This is what the Met Office have said Sheffielders can expect to see today hour by hour as the chaotic weather of last week recedes.

Monday, February 21

10am: Overcast, 30 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 48mph

11am: Sunny spells, <5 per cent chance of showers, 8C, winds of 47mph

12pm: Sunny spells, <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 9C, winds of 42mph

1pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 9C, winds of 41mph

2pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 39mph

3pm: Sunny spells <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 37mph

4pm: Sunny spells <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 9C, winds of 31mph

5pm: Sunny spells <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 9C, winds of 27mph

5.28pm: Sunset

6pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 26mph

7pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds of 24mph

8pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 20mph

9pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 20mph

10pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 17mph