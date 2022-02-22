A yellow flood warning is in place for the River Sheaf this morning (February 22) due to a high chance of rain between 9am and 10am.

The river runs through Millhouses Park, which became a raging torrent during the severe weather of Storm Eunice and Franklin in the past two days.

Water levels at the River Don were dangerously high during Storm Eunice and Frankin.

The flood warning also extends partly into Sheffield city centre, parts of Totley, Greystones, Bingham Park, Endcliffe Park, Sharrow Vale, Heeley and Norton.

Meanwhile, Meadowhall Road, Worrall Road, Weedon Street and Bradfield Road have all reopened after closing due to flooding.

The council’s Streets Ahead team also says Five Weirs Walk between Kelham Island and Meadowhall remains closed today due to high river levels.

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough next to the River Don.

The flood warning is expected to be removed after the rain has passed this morning.

Sheffield has a 90 per cent chance of rain between 9am and 10am today, with winds of up to 45mph.

It is forecast to brighten up soon after, with sunny spells between stretches of cloudy weather for the rest of the afternoon, despite gusty winds of up to 40mph. Showers could also return by 8pm.

It comes as the River Don has receded to normal levels in the past 24 hours.

The Sheffield river breached its banks in several areas, including between Nursery Street and the Riverside development, after days of persistent rain.