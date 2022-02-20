Sheffield flooding: River Don breaches bank in Sheffield city centre as rain continues to fall

River levels across Sheffield are continuing to rise this afternoon, with flooding fears increasing minute by minute.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:05 pm

Days of persistent rain, coupled with recent storms, have seen river levels rise.

Today, a number of flood alerts and warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency.

The River Don, running alongside Nursery Street and Riverside, in Sheffield city centre, has breached its banks

A stretch of the River Don in Sheffield city centre has already breached its banks between Nursery Street and the Riverside development

Videos and photographs of swollen rivers have been shared online, with residents fearful for the areas around Meadowhall and Penistone Road.

