The north of the country is forecast to see the hottest weather this weekend, with 23C predicted in some parts.

Sheffield is forecast to bask in 19C temperatures this bank holiday weekend amid reports of a UK “mini-heatwave” by the end of the month.

People enjoying the sunshine at Millhouses Park in Sheffield. The Steel City is predicted to see 19C this bank holiday weekend (May 25-27).

National newspapers claim a heatwave will sweep the British Isles this weekend, with highs of 23C predicted for the hottest parts of the country.

In fact, it is the North - not the South, for once - that is forecast to see the highest temperatures.

In Sheffield, the mercury is not set to rise as high as that, but the Steel City should still bask in decent sunshine and highs of around 19C on May 25 and 26, with little to no chance of rain, according to the Met Office.

Forecasts by the BBC for Bank Holiday Monday (May 27) suggest there will be scattered showers and highs of 19C as well.

Reports on the chance of a UK heatwave by the end of May and the start of June vary greatly. Forecasters Exacta Weather claims “high pressure... could also see temperatures surging to some much higher values and potentially in excess of 30C.”