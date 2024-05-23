Heatwave UK: Sheffield to bask in 19C over bank holiday weekend as city gets taste of summer

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 22nd May 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The north of the country is forecast to see the hottest weather this weekend, with 23C predicted in some parts.

Sheffield is forecast to bask in 19C temperatures this bank holiday weekend amid reports of a UK “mini-heatwave” by the end of the month.

People enjoying the sunshine at Millhouses Park in Sheffield. The Steel City is predicted to see 19C this bank holiday weekend (May 25-27).People enjoying the sunshine at Millhouses Park in Sheffield. The Steel City is predicted to see 19C this bank holiday weekend (May 25-27).
People enjoying the sunshine at Millhouses Park in Sheffield. The Steel City is predicted to see 19C this bank holiday weekend (May 25-27).

National newspapers claim a heatwave will sweep the British Isles this weekend, with highs of 23C predicted for the hottest parts of the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In fact, it is the North - not the South, for once - that is forecast to see the highest temperatures.

In Sheffield, the mercury is not set to rise as high as that, but the Steel City should still bask in decent sunshine and highs of around 19C on May 25 and 26, with little to no chance of rain, according to the Met Office.

Forecasts by the BBC for Bank Holiday Monday (May 27) suggest there will be scattered showers and highs of 19C as well.

Reports on the chance of a UK heatwave by the end of May and the start of June vary greatly. Forecasters Exacta Weather claims “high pressure... could also see temperatures surging to some much higher values and potentially in excess of 30C.”

However, the Met Office is not so concerned, claiming “temperatures are likely to be a little above average, but some large spatial differences are likely.”

Related topics:NorthSheffieldHeatwaveBBCMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.