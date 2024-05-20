Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He had been supporting Andy’s Man Club, who have 12 support groups across South Yorkshire.

A Sheffield man who has worked tirelessly advocating for men’s mental health has been recognised for his efforts with a national award.

Ian Watson, a driver manager at TransPennine Express (TPE), has won the Adeline Ginn Unsung Hero of the Year category at the annual Women in Rail awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I’m extremely humbled to have been nominated for this award through Women in Rail. The biggest problem we face is that men still believe it’s ‘weak’ to seek help, or they’re embarrassed to do so. Support from our female colleagues, relatives and friends is essential to encourage men to be open about how they feel and realise that suicide is not the solution to whatever problem they may face."

Ian Watson boards the newly wrapped train for its inaugural journey.

Ian’s work has supported Andy’s Man Club - a men’s charity offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the UK and online - with TPE unveiling a specially wrapped Class 185 train dedicated to the mental health charity last year.

The special livery encouraged people to seek help when they needed it and signposted to Andy’s Man Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Buckley, People Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We are thrilled to see Ian recognised for his amazing work to raise awareness for men’s mental health.

Ian Watson, with Chris Jackson, managing director at TransPennine Express, at the awards.

“He has had a huge impact on his colleagues and the wider business and is dedicated to ending the stigma around mental health and getting people to talk. We are so proud of him.”

Ian won his award at the Women in Rail event on May 16 in Camden, London. TPE were shortlisted for Employer of the Year.