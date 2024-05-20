Andy's Man Club: Sheffield train driver wins national award for work advocating for men's mental health
A Sheffield man who has worked tirelessly advocating for men’s mental health has been recognised for his efforts with a national award.
Ian Watson, a driver manager at TransPennine Express (TPE), has won the Adeline Ginn Unsung Hero of the Year category at the annual Women in Rail awards.
He said: “I’m extremely humbled to have been nominated for this award through Women in Rail. The biggest problem we face is that men still believe it’s ‘weak’ to seek help, or they’re embarrassed to do so. Support from our female colleagues, relatives and friends is essential to encourage men to be open about how they feel and realise that suicide is not the solution to whatever problem they may face."
Ian’s work has supported Andy’s Man Club - a men’s charity offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the UK and online - with TPE unveiling a specially wrapped Class 185 train dedicated to the mental health charity last year.
The special livery encouraged people to seek help when they needed it and signposted to Andy’s Man Club.
Nicola Buckley, People Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We are thrilled to see Ian recognised for his amazing work to raise awareness for men’s mental health.
“He has had a huge impact on his colleagues and the wider business and is dedicated to ending the stigma around mental health and getting people to talk. We are so proud of him.”
Ian won his award at the Women in Rail event on May 16 in Camden, London. TPE were shortlisted for Employer of the Year.
Andy’s Man Club have more than 100 support groups across the UK with 12 in South Yorkshire, including three in Sheffield - Sheffield S1 (Sheffield Central Fire Station), Sheffield S6 (The Pavilion, Hillsborough) and Sheffield S20 (The Limes Community Centre, Beighton). The groups meet on Mondays at 7pm.
