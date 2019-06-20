Heatwave on the way for Sheffield - according to the Met Office
After weeks of unsettled and cool weather summer is finally on the way, according to the Met Office.
Over the next few days the weather will become more settled but late on Sunday and into Monday thunderstorms are set to arrive, unleashing torrential rain.
Into the middle part of next week temperatures will then start to soar, reaching as high as 30C across much of England.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Laura Ellam, said: “High pressure will bring a brief spell of warmer, drier and sunnier weather this weekend.
“However, as low pressure re-establishes later on Sunday, we’re going to see a return to the heavy rain and thunderstorms we’ve seen so far this June. Rather than the recent cooler conditions, it’s going to feel much warmer and humid.
“Whilst it will feel warmer for everyone in the UK next week, parts of southern and eastern England will see the hottest weather with temperatures here into the high 20s Celsius, possibly exceeding 30 Celsius at the peak of the heat by Wednesday or Thursday.”
Laura added that the hot and humid weather could trigger further thunderstorms.
“With this hot and humid weather there is the potential for severe thunderstorms developing, bringing the risk of torrential downpours, hail, flash flooding and gusty winds.
“We are carefully monitoring the situation and will update any National Severe Weather Warnings as confidence in where the greatest impacts from the thunderstorms and heavy rain increases.”