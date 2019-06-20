Met Office issues weather warning for Sheffield for thunderstorms
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Sheffield as much of the country braces for thunderstorms.
A Yellow Warning for thunderstorms has been put in place between 3pm on Sunday and for all of Monday.
The warning states: “Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain and lightning, with possible flooding and disruption to travel.
“Spells of rain are expected to affect many areas at times from Sunday afternoon and into Monday, moving north-northeastward and perhaps turning thundery at times in some places.
“Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may also develop between bands of rain, particularly on Monday afternoon.
“Where thunderstorms do develop, 20 to 30 mm rain may fall locally in an hour, and close to 40 mm of rain may fall in two or three hours.”
Earlier this week the South East of the country was battered with ferocious thunderstorms and the town of Eastbourne had 1,000 lightnight strikes in just one hour.