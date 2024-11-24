There is a risk of flooding in Sheffield today following pelting rain this morning left over from Storm Bert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On top of Saturday’s miserable weather, Sheffielders who were up before 7am this morning (November 24) would have witnessed exceptionally heavy showers to start the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts for parts of Sheffield today (November 24) following heavy rain brought on by Storm Bert. | environment agency, National World

Although the Met Office says conditions should clear up considerably over the rest of Sunday, flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Steel City due to rising river levels.

As of 8.40am, areas with flood alerts now include:

- River Sheaf catchment area: Including western parts of city centre, Highfield, Heeley, Norton Hammer, Millhouses Park, Beauchief, Totley and Totley Brook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Small area covered by Car Brook catchment: Localised to small area off Prince of Wales Road and Main Road.

The Environment Agency’s advice during a flood alert is to:

be ready to follow your flood plan

have insurance documents and any medications ready

avoid walking, cycling or driving through any flood water

The Met Office predicts Sheffield will see persistent but light rain today that will that ease off into the late afternoon, along with winds of up to 36mph.

However, a yellow weather warning for the city has now been lifted.

It comes as dozens more flood alerts are in place across England today, and a man in his 60s was killed on Saturday when a tree hit his car near Winchester.