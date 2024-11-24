Flood alerts issued in Sheffield after Storm Bert deluge
On top of Saturday’s miserable weather, Sheffielders who were up before 7am this morning (November 24) would have witnessed exceptionally heavy showers to start the day.
Although the Met Office says conditions should clear up considerably over the rest of Sunday, flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Steel City due to rising river levels.
As of 8.40am, areas with flood alerts now include:
- River Sheaf catchment area: Including western parts of city centre, Highfield, Heeley, Norton Hammer, Millhouses Park, Beauchief, Totley and Totley Brook.
- Large areas covered by Upper River Don catchment: Including Penistone Road, Owlerton, Boulder Hill, Low Holdworth, Middlewood Road, Oughtibridge, Wharncliffe Side, Deepcar, Stocksbridge, Penistone.
- Small area covered by Car Brook catchment: Localised to small area off Prince of Wales Road and Main Road.
The Environment Agency’s advice during a flood alert is to:
- be ready to follow your flood plan
- have insurance documents and any medications ready
- avoid walking, cycling or driving through any flood water
The Met Office predicts Sheffield will see persistent but light rain today that will that ease off into the late afternoon, along with winds of up to 36mph.
However, a yellow weather warning for the city has now been lifted.
It comes as dozens more flood alerts are in place across England today, and a man in his 60s was killed on Saturday when a tree hit his car near Winchester.
