Sheffield Houses: Cosy rural character cottage with three bedrooms, beautiful garden and stream on the market
The “character property“ in Brookhouse is surrounded by open countryside.
Estate agency Purple Bricks describe the garden as "absolutely stunning".
This property offers a living room with an impressive inglenook fireplace, fitted kitchen diner and separate dining room with another stunning fireplace.
On the first floor are three bedrooms and a large four-piece family bathroom.
The front garden is enclosed with a stone-built wall, and to the side of the property is a large detached double garage accessed via a small bridge over the stream.
There are further outbuildings to the rear of the property, including a summerhouse and conservatory.
It has a guide price of £500,000.
