A beautiful three-bedroom cottage in Sheffield is on the market.

The “character property“ in Brookhouse is surrounded by open countryside.

Estate agency Purple Bricks describe the garden as "absolutely stunning".

This property offers a living room with an impressive inglenook fireplace, fitted kitchen diner and separate dining room with another stunning fireplace.

Kitchen/diner | Purple Bricks

On the first floor are three bedrooms and a large four-piece family bathroom.

The front garden is enclosed with a stone-built wall, and to the side of the property is a large detached double garage accessed via a small bridge over the stream.

There are further outbuildings to the rear of the property, including a summerhouse and conservatory.

Rear garden | Purple Bricks

Front of property | Purple Bricks

The property is surrounded by open countryside.

There is also a village pub right nearby, which is an added bonus.

It has a guide price of £500,000.

For more information or to enquire further about the property, visit Purple Bricks’ online listing here.