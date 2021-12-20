When we think of Christmas Day, it is hard not to imagine waking up to a thick blanket of white snow, just like in the movies.

But in reality, a fully fledged white Christmas isn’t that typical for Sheffield, unlike what you see on the big screen.

This is the Met Office weather forecast for Sheffield on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day 2021.

Last year was technically the last ‘white Christmas’ for the city, as December 25 saw a few snow flurries falling, but unfortunately nothing settled on the ground.

This year the chances are much less likely – although December temperatures mean it can’t be ruled out completely.

New research from No Deposit Dadd y suggests there is a 12.28 per cent chance it will snow over Christmas in the Sheffield district this year.

And the Met Office has said high pressure will sweep across the UK over Christmas, bringing with it a high possibility of ‘unsettled and windier’ weather, with the chance of some rain and snow for some places.

But what will the weather be like in the Steel City over the festive period?

Here is everything you need to know.

What will the weather be like in Sheffield on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

Whether you are travelling to see family over Christmas, heading out for a festive walk or simply really excited about the possibility of snowfall, the weather forecast really can make a difference to your plans.

The Met Office has now published its predictions for December 24, 25 and 26 in Sheffield – with a chance of some wet and windy conditions – but there is still time for this to change.

Met Office Expert Meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said: “There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for the Christmas period. Whilst there is certainly a risk of wintry conditions for many places, other outcomes are still possible such as warmer air to move across the UK bringing rain widely with any potential snow being restricted to higher ground and the far north.

“We will continue to keep an eye on developments over the coming days and update as the level of certainty increases.”

Currently, the forecaster is predicting a cloudy day on Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24), with a 50 per cent chance of light rain in the evening.

Highs of 6C are expected, with wind speeds in the high teens later in the day.

On Christmas Day (December 25), rain is expected to fall in the city.

There is a 50 per cent chance of light rain in the morning, before moving to an 80 per cent chance of heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

High winds of up to 28mph are predicted, and it is expected to be a rather cold day with highs of 4C – although it will feel more like 0C in the daytime and -1C in the evening.

On Boxing Day (December 26), the Met Office is predicting another cloudy day with highs of 4C, and a 30 per cent chance of light rain in the evening.

Wind speeds are expected to remain in the 20s.