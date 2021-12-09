Fun in the snow in Ringinglow, Sheffield
Fun in the snow in Ringinglow, Sheffield

White Christmas: 17 lovely pictures of Sheffield in the snow in years gone by

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Sheffield this year, just like those ones we used to know?

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 12:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 12:01 pm

Although Sheffield rarely gets a sprinkling of the white stuff on December 25, to be honest.

The odds aren’t looking much better this year, either. According to the Met office long-range forecast, the weather for the end of December and early January looks fairly settled, with “an increasing chance of frost and fog during clearer spells for Christmas and towards New Year.”

So if Santa’s bringing you a sledge, you might have to wait a bit to use it. In the meantime, enjoy these pictures of snowy December days in Sheffield.

Read this: Take a look at Sheffield Christmas Market 2021

1. Winter walkers

Off to enjoy the wintry conditions at Fulwood, Sheffield on December 28, 2005, when there was some snow over the festive period

Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales

2. A chilly cycle

A paper boy cycles through the snow at Nether Green, Sheffield on December 28, 2005, one of the years when we had a White Christmas period

Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales

3. Silent night

A snowy scene on Harcourt Road, Sheffield on December 28, 2005

Photo: Dennis Lound

Photo Sales

4. Fake snow news

The Snowman and Santa at the Sacred Heart Primary School, Hillsborough. We're cheating here, though - they brought the snow with them to entertain the children in December 2006

Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4