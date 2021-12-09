White Christmas: 17 lovely pictures of Sheffield in the snow in years gone by

Although Sheffield rarely gets a sprinkling of the white stuff on December 25, to be honest.
The odds aren’t looking much better this year, either. According to the Met office long-range forecast, the weather for the end of December and early January looks fairly settled, with “an increasing chance of frost and fog during clearer spells for Christmas and towards New Year.”
So if Santa’s bringing you a sledge, you might have to wait a bit to use it. In the meantime, enjoy these pictures of snowy December days in Sheffield.
1. Winter walkers
Off to enjoy the wintry conditions at Fulwood, Sheffield on December 28, 2005, when there was some snow over the festive period
Photo: Roger Nadal
2. A chilly cycle
A paper boy cycles through the snow at Nether Green, Sheffield on December 28, 2005, one of the years when we had a White Christmas period
Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Silent night
A snowy scene on Harcourt Road, Sheffield on December 28, 2005
Photo: Dennis Lound
4. Fake snow news
The Snowman and Santa at the Sacred Heart Primary School, Hillsborough. We're cheating here, though - they brought the snow with them to entertain the children in December 2006
Photo: Barry Richardson